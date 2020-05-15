Zimbabwe female opposition politicians abducted, assaulted, abandoned

Zimbabwe
Three female opposition members were this week abducted leading to an outcry and diplomatic concerns raised by the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.
On Friday (May 15) all three were found having been assaulted and abandoned along a road, the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change confirmed in a tweet.
The three included a sitting lawmaker, MP Joanna Mamombe and youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marov. They were reportedly arrested on Wednesday while they held a demonstration over the government’s Covid-19 response.
Reports said they were protesting effects of an ongoing virus lockdown on the most vulnerable section of society.
“Lawyers just informed us that Cecilia Chimbiri , Joana Mamombe and Netsai Marova victims of enforced disappearance, were dumped and found late last night.
“Sadly, they are in bad shape having been subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. These rogue regime terror tactics!” disputed leader of the MDC Nelson Chamisa tweeted.
Cecillia Chimbiri, Hon. Joanna Mamombe & Netsai Marova were found badly beaten & dumped along Bindura Road. They have since been rescued with the help of our lawyers. The Police attended the scene. They’re currently in the process of checking into a medical centre for treatment. pic.twitter.com/STzXixghBe— MDC Zimbabwe (@mdczimbabwe) May 15, 2020
01:33
Coronavirus in Africa: 75,380 cases; 2,563 deaths; 27,205 recoveries
Go to video
Malawi coronavirus: escapee arrested in bar, 'sent home'
00:55
Abducted in Kenya, freed in Somali: Italian flies home after 18-months
Go to video
Ethiopian PM warns opposition against coup
00:41
Malawi opposition presents candidate for July 2 poll rerun
05:46
Zimbabwe's troops not fighting in Mozambique [Morning Call]