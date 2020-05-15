No new COVID-19 cases in Tunisia - Authorities

*No new Covid-19 cases have been registered in Tunisia for the past five days, the country’s authorities said Friday, after a further easing of the curfew, and the reopening of supermarkets throughout the country.

In a statement issued late Thursday evening, the Tunisian Ministry of Health said it had recorded “zero new coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day”. The total number of infected cases remained at 1,032, 45 of whom have died since the beginning of March.

The same sources said 3 of 217 patients are hospitalized.

In view of the slowdown of the pandemic in Tunisia, authorities allowed the reopening of all supermarkets and souks on Friday but called for the respect of hygiene measures.

On Wednesday, President Kais Saied announced a further easing of the night curfew. The curfew is now between 23:00 and 05:00 (local time).

Imposed since 22 March, the curfew had already been shortened by two hours at the end of April.

Tunisia began lifting some of the strict containment measures on 4 May, but authorities are still calling for vigilance, respect for hygiene, physical distancing and the wearing of masks.

AFP