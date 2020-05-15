COVID-19: Guinean security forces accused of violence

The Morning Call
A report by Amnesty Intenational accuses security forces in Guinea of taking advantage of the pretext of enforcing measures to curb against COVID-19 to escalate violence against civilians.
At least seven people have died during clashes between the population and law enforcement forces.
The rights group notes that a systematic crackdown against regime critics began in March.
Go to video
Ethiopia coronavirus: 287 cases, IOM reports 10,000 migrant returnees
11:59
Meditation & daily naps, one entrepreneur's tips for remote working in the UAE
Go to video
No new COVID-19 cases in Tunisia - Authorities
Go to video
Somalia coronavirus: outrage as dual citizens, govt officials 'evacuate'
Go to video
Nigeria coronavirus: 5,162 cases, Canada evacuation hits snag
01:33
Coronavirus in Africa: 75,380 cases; 2,563 deaths; 27,205 recoveries