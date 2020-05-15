Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

COVID-19: Guinean security forces accused of violence

By Amelia Nakitimbo

with RUTH LAGO

The Morning Call

A report by Amnesty Intenational accuses security forces in Guinea of taking advantage of the pretext of enforcing measures to curb against COVID-19 to escalate violence against civilians.
At least seven people have died during clashes between the population and law enforcement forces.
The rights group notes that a systematic crackdown against regime critics began in March.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..