Coronavirus in Africa: 66,319 cases; 2,344 deaths; 23,143 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 60,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. Lesotho is the country holding out as of May 12.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: May 12 at 7:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 66,319
- Number of deaths = 2,344
- Recoveries = 23,143
- Infected countries = 53
- Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 5,891
- Angola – 45
- Benin – 319
- Botswana – 24
- Burkina Faso – 760
- Burundi – 15
- Cameroon – 2,689
- Cape Verde – 260
- Central African Republic – 143
- Chad – 322
- Comoros – 11
- Congo-Brazzaville – 333
- DR Congo – 1,024
- Djibouti – 1,227
- Egypt – 9,746
- Equatorial Guinea – 439
- Eritrea – 39
- Eswatini – 175
- Ethiopia – 250
- Gabon – 802
- (The) Gambia – 22
- Ghana – 4,700
- Guinea – 2,146
- Guinea-Bissau – 761
- Ivory Coast – 1,730
- Kenya – 700
- Lesotho – 0
- Liberia – 211
- Libya – 64
- Madagascar – 186
- Malawi – 57
- Mali – 712
- Mauritania – 8
- Mauritius – 332
- Morocco – 6,281
- Mozambique – 103
- Namibia – 16
- Niger – 832
- Nigeria- 4,641
- Rwanda – 285
- Sao Tome and Principe – 208
- Senegal – 1,886
- Seychelles – 11
- Sierra Leone – 338
- Somalia – 1,089
- South Africa – 10,652
- South Sudan – 156
- Sudan – 1,526
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 181
- Tunisia – 1,032
- Uganda – 121
- Zambia – 267
- Zimbabwe – 36
Go to video
Kenya coronavirus: 700 cases, mass prisoner release disclosed
Go to video
Botswana coronavirus: capital Gaborone declared high-risk area, 'quarantined'
06:28
Congo authorities discuss plans to save school year