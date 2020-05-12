Coronavirus in Africa: 66,319 cases; 2,344 deaths; 23,143 recoveries

There are now more than over 60,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. Lesotho is the country holding out as of May 12.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 12 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 66,319

Number of deaths = 2,344

Recoveries = 23,143

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 5,891

Angola – 45

Benin – 319

Botswana – 24

Burkina Faso – 760

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,689

Cape Verde – 260

Central African Republic – 143

Chad – 322

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 333

DR Congo – 1,024

Djibouti – 1,227

Egypt – 9,746

Equatorial Guinea – 439

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 175

Ethiopia – 250

Gabon – 802

(The) Gambia – 22

Ghana – 4,700

Guinea – 2,146

Guinea-Bissau – 761

Ivory Coast – 1,730

Kenya – 700

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 211

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 186

Malawi – 57

Mali – 712

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,281

Mozambique – 103

Namibia – 16

Niger – 832

Nigeria- 4,641

Rwanda – 285

Sao Tome and Principe – 208

Senegal – 1,886

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 338

Somalia – 1,089

South Africa – 10,652

South Sudan – 156

Sudan – 1,526

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 181

Tunisia – 1,032

Uganda – 121

Zambia – 267

Zimbabwe – 36

