Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Africa's 100+ coronavirus cases: Uganda, Benin, Chad among new entrants

Africa's 100+ coronavirus cases: Uganda, Benin, Chad among new entrants
By Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Africa

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike likely to result in the wake of improved and increased testing.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco,Cameroon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Djibouti and Nigeria.

South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

The new entrants between April 22 and May 8 were: Eswatini, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Sao Tome and Principe, Chad, Benin and Uganda.

All figures valid as of May 8 at 07:00 GMT

Major African stats: May 8 at 6:00 GMT:

  • Confirmed cases = 54,083
  • Number of deaths = 2,073
  • Recoveries = 18,412
  • Infected countries = 53
  • Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

North Africa

  • Algeria – 5,182
  • Egypt – 7,981
  • Morocco – 5,548
  • Tunisia – 998

West Africa

  • Burkina Faso – 736
  • Ghana – 3,091
  • Guinea – 1,927
  • Ivory Coast – 1,571
  • Mali – 650
  • Niger – 781
  • Nigeria- 3,526
  • Senegal – 1,492
  • Liberia – 189
  • Sierra Leone – 231
  • Togo – 135
  • Guinea-Bissau – 564
  • Cape Verde – 218
  • Benin – 140

Central Africa

  • Cameroon – 2,267
  • DR Congo – 897
  • Congo Republic – 274
  • Gabon – 504
  • Equatorial Guinea – 439
  • Sao Tome and Principe – 187
  • Chad – 253

East Africa

  • Djibouti – 1,133
  • Kenya – 607
  • Mauritius – 332
  • Rwanda – 271
  • Tanzania – 480
  • Somalia – 928
  • Ethiopia – 191
  • Sudan – 930
  • Uganda – 101

Southern Africa

  • South Africa – 8,232
  • Madagascar – 193
  • Zambia – 153
  • Eswatini – 153

Virus-free = Lesotho

SUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..