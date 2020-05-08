Africa's 100+ coronavirus cases: Uganda, Benin, Chad among new entrants

Africa
The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike likely to result in the wake of improved and increased testing.
Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco,Cameroon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Djibouti and Nigeria.
South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.
This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.
The new entrants between April 22 and May 8 were: Eswatini, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Sao Tome and Principe, Chad, Benin and Uganda.
All figures valid as of May 8 at 07:00 GMT
Major African stats: May 8 at 6:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 54,083
- Number of deaths = 2,073
- Recoveries = 18,412
- Infected countries = 53
- Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)
North Africa
- Algeria – 5,182
- Egypt – 7,981
- Morocco – 5,548
- Tunisia – 998
West Africa
- Burkina Faso – 736
- Ghana – 3,091
- Guinea – 1,927
- Ivory Coast – 1,571
- Mali – 650
- Niger – 781
- Nigeria- 3,526
- Senegal – 1,492
- Liberia – 189
- Sierra Leone – 231
- Togo – 135
- Guinea-Bissau – 564
- Cape Verde – 218
- Benin – 140
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 2,267
- DR Congo – 897
- Congo Republic – 274
- Gabon – 504
- Equatorial Guinea – 439
- Sao Tome and Principe – 187
- Chad – 253
East Africa
- Djibouti – 1,133
- Kenya – 607
- Mauritius – 332
- Rwanda – 271
- Tanzania – 480
- Somalia – 928
- Ethiopia – 191
- Sudan – 930
- Uganda – 101
Southern Africa
- South Africa – 8,232
- Madagascar – 193
- Zambia – 153
- Eswatini – 153
Virus-free = Lesotho
