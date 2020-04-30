Welcome to Africanews

South African Airways suffer financial losses [Business Africa]

By Africanews

Business Africa

South African Airways suffer heavy financial losses as the ramifications of the covid -19 pandemic hits hard.
The South African airline, which has been denied further funding from the government to support its operations, has suspended all international flights until May 31 as the country battles covid 19. Authorities say, the company is facing serious financial crises, and fear closure.

Civil aviation analyst, Michael Wakabi, shared his perspective. Watch video.

