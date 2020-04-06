52nd African country confirms coronavirus cases: Sao Tome and Principe

São Tomé and Príncipe
Sao Tome and Principe became the 52nd African country to record cases of the COVID-19. The island nation confirmed its first four cases on Monday.
Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus disclosed that the confirmation came after test results returned from Gabon. The development leaves Lesotho and Comoros as Africa’s virus free countries as of April 6.
The continent’s confirmed COVID-19 cases is heading towards 9,500, with over 400 deaths. Another 900+ patients have recovered.
The World Health Organization, WHO, has meanwhile called for more united efforts in the fight against COVID-19. In a press briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom called for an all-of-society approach.
“We have said consistently that we’re all in this together, and we can only succeed together. We need an all-of-society approach, with everyone playing their part,” Tedros said.
52nd African nation to record #COVID19 index cases: Sao Tome and Principe— Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban (@AlfaAfrican) April 6, 2020
- Four patients involved
- Last Central African country to be infected
- Only Lesotho, Comoros are uninfected till date
- Coronavirus cases across Africa nearing 9,500 with 448 deaths, 919 recoveries https://t.co/mtXayveLpw
01:08
Coronavirus: Nigerian showbiz couple arrested, Chinese medical aid slammed
Go to video
Coronavirus patients on chloroquine heal faster - Senegalese medic
Go to video
Coronavirus updates: South Sudan index case, new Jack Ma donation
Go to video
Coronavirus: Africa's virus-free trio, most impacted nation per region
01:33
Coronavirus in Africa: 52 countries, 9,393 cases, 445 deaths, 906 recoveries
Go to video
Senegal extends state of emergency for coronavirus