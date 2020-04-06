52nd African country confirms coronavirus cases: Sao Tome and Principe

Sao Tome and Principe became the 52nd African country to record cases of the COVID-19. The island nation confirmed its first four cases on Monday.

Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus disclosed that the confirmation came after test results returned from Gabon. The development leaves Lesotho and Comoros as Africa’s virus free countries as of April 6.

The continent’s confirmed COVID-19 cases is heading towards 9,500, with over 400 deaths. Another 900+ patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization, WHO, has meanwhile called for more united efforts in the fight against COVID-19. In a press briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom called for an all-of-society approach.

“We have said consistently that we’re all in this together, and we can only succeed together. We need an all-of-society approach, with everyone playing their part,” Tedros said.