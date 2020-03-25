Are our states prepared to deal with the Coronavirus? [Press review]

The Morning Call
A first critical observation is made by Zimbabwe newspaper Daily News. The daily reports on the last hours of the first COVID-19 fatality in the southern African nation, high profile media personality Zororo Makamba.
A first critical observation is made by Zimbabwe newspaper Daily News. The daily reports on the last hours of the first COVID-19 fatality in the southern African nation, high profile media personality Zororo Makamba.
00:58
China to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8, as coronavirus epicenter heals
01:00
Egypt imposes nightly curfews to curb COVID-19 spread
01:20
Giant of African music: Olomide, Angelique Kidjo mourn Manu Dibango
01:25
Industrial pollution across Asia, Europe drops - thanks to coronavirus
Go to video
Coronavirus: Sierra Leone test suspected case, Ivory Coast cases 'boom'
Go to video
How to keep safe from coronavirus [Multimedia]