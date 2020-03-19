As Chad records index case, whole of Central Africa infected

Chad
Chad on Thursday confirmed its index case of coronavirus. It is the last Central African nation to record a case. The patient in question is a Moroccan national coming from Douala, Cameroon.
The government in a statement confirming the news tasked the populace to remain calm and observe sanitary practices. Chad had earlier this week announced closure of all borders as a measure of keeping out the virus. the order was to take effect after midnight today.
Officially, all Central Africa countries are infected. The most impacted being Cameroon with 17 confirmed cases as against for for DR Congo and three for Congo Republic, one in Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic.
