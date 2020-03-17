Coronavirus in Africa: Breakdown of infected, virus-free countries

There are now more than 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data, of the WHO on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a sizeable number of countries holding out.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

North Africa

Algeria – 60

Egypt – 126

Morocco – 37

Tunisia – 24

Virus-free = Western Sahara, Libya

West Africa

Benin – 1

Burkina Faso – 15

Ghana – 6

Guinea – 1

Ivory Coast – 3

Liberia – 2

Mauritania – 1

Nigeria- 3

Senegal – 27

Togo – 1

Virus-free = Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Cape Verde, Mali, Niger

Central Africa

Cameroon – 10

Central African Republic – 1

Congo-Brazzaville – 1

DR Congo – 2

Equatorial Guinea – 1

Gabon – 1

Virus-free = Chad, Sao Tome and Principe

Southern Africa

Eswatini – 1

Namibia – 2

South Africa – 62

Virus-free = Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Lesotho, Angola, Botswana

East Africa / Horn of Africa

Ethiopia – 5

Kenya – 3

Rwanda – 7

Seychelles – 4

Somalia – 1

Sudan – 1

Tanzania – 1

Virus-free = Eritrea, Djibouti, Burundi, South Sudan, Mauritius, Uganda