Liberia's first coronavirus case involves official returning from Swiss trip

The Liberian government through the Ministry of Information has confirmed the index case in the West African country.

A statement issued by Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe said the patient was Nathaniel Blama, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, who tested positive on Monday morning having returned from Switzerland on Friday.

The announcement was made on state-run radio and according to reports sparked panic in the capital, Monrovia. A similar situation played out in Ethiopia and Kenya when index cases were recorded. People rushed to buy especially hand sanitizers and face masks.

The panic comes despite the minister’s assurance that measures are in place to control the spread of the virus. Authorities say contact tracing was underway to identify persons that had come into contact with the patient since his entry into the country.

The only West African countries holding out for now include Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.