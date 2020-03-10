DRC records first case of coronavirus, 11th African country infected

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country.

The patient according to reports is a Belgian national who had been under quarantine at the main airport in the capital, Kinshasa.

DRC thus becomes the 11th African country to record a case. They are the second in the southern African region, the first being South Africa that has seven confirmed cases.

The country had as at last weekend started implementing a compulsory quarantine for nationals from three virus-infected countries.

The countries were: France, Italy, Germany and China. Health Ministry officials wrote to the embassies stressing that persons with symptoms were to be quarantined at a state run facility.

Whereas those with no symptoms will be requested to undergo mandatory self-quarantine of 14-days.