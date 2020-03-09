Welcome to Africanews

Egypt records Africa's first coronavirus-related death

Egypt

Egypt confirmed the first fatality due to the coronavirus in the country – the first reported death on the continent.

The health ministry confirmed the case involved a 60-year-old German citizen admitted to a public hospital Friday, tested positive the next day and died on Sunday.

Having arrived from Germany a week ago, the tourist refused to be placed in an isolation unit before his condition deteriorated on Saturday with “acute pneumonia”.

His case was not among the 48 registered in Egypt, including 45 people infected on a cruise ship whose passengers and crew members were disembarked in Luxor on Sunday.

The global death toll is nearly 3,500, and over 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

