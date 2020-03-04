Central African Republic recruits 1,000 police officers

The Central African Republic has moved to beef security with the recruiting of 1,000 police officers. The new officers attended a ceremony of the presentation of their country’s flag upon graduating from a 45-day training.

Bienvenue Zokoue, Director of the National Police School told reporters: “The presentation under the flag makes sense. It gives young recruits a taste for knowing that their mission is to serve: to serve the Nation and to defend the homeland. We have only one country, which is the Central African Republic.”

Bruno Ouayalo, Director of the National Gendarmerie School on his part said:“This ceremony also allows these young people to be able to start the second phase of their training as a pupil gendarme, which is professional training.

The new police and gendarmerie began their training on Saturday. The training is supported by the UN Mission in the country, MINUSCA.