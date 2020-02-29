Libya loses $2bn over oil production shutdown, export blockade

Libya
Libya’s revenues are bleeding from a protracted blockade on oil exports. The National Oil Corporation said losses from the shutdown of major oil fields and terminals had surpassed $2bn on Tuesday.
Oil production became the latest victim of a bitter conflict between two rival governments, when forces loyal to the rebel administration of Khalifa Haftar seized major oil ports and shut the flow of crude in January.
Production has dropped from 1.2 million barrels a day before January to about 120,000 this week, the corporation said in a statement.
The standoff over Libya’s main source of income has threatened to cripple the already battered economy and deprive the country of fuel supplies.
Go to video
Rising food, drink prices causes spike in Sudan's inflation figures
Go to video
AU chair Ramaphosa to prioritise Libya, South Sudan conflicts
01:28
Libyans live in deep fear
06:21
Nigeria puts in effect increase on VAT [Morning Call]
08:41
AU summit on Libya opens in Brazzaville [Morning Call]
01:18
Zimbabwe govt - civil servants reach 140% salary hike deal