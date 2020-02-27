Skip to main content
The Morning Call
Cameroon to hold legislative rerun in troubled anglophone regions [The Morning Call]
27/02 - 07:17
The Morning Call
Rerun polls to be organized in 11 constituencies in Cameroon
The Morning Call
The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
Post your comment on Twitter with
#themorningcall
Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
Email us on
morningcall @africanews.com
Leave a voice message
here
For more details on how to contribute, click here.
