Malawi protesters demand resignation of elections boss, Jane Ansah

Dozens of demonstrators marched through Malawian capital Lilongwe on Thursday to demand the resignation of Jane Ansah, the head of country’s elections body.

The country’s beleaguered electoral board has come under even more fire since the constitutional court overturned last year’s presidential election on February 3rd, citing irregularities.

The court ordered for a fresh election to be held not later than May. The protesters want a new electoral commission to handle the exercise.

Appearing before parliament on Wednesday, Ansah defended her commission and the handling of the 2019 election saying no results were altered.

A move by president Mutharika, whose reelection was cancelled and the elections body to stay execution of the court ruling was dismissed by the same court.