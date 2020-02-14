Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Malawi protesters demand resignation of elections boss, Jane Ansah

Malawi

Dozens of demonstrators marched through Malawian capital Lilongwe on Thursday to demand the resignation of Jane Ansah, the head of country’s elections body.

The country’s beleaguered electoral board has come under even more fire since the constitutional court overturned last year’s presidential election on February 3rd, citing irregularities.

The court ordered for a fresh election to be held not later than May. The protesters want a new electoral commission to handle the exercise.

Appearing before parliament on Wednesday, Ansah defended her commission and the handling of the 2019 election saying no results were altered.

A move by president Mutharika, whose reelection was cancelled and the elections body to stay execution of the court ruling was dismissed by the same court.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..