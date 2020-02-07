C. A. R marks first peace deal anniversary

The Central African Republic has marked one year anniversary of the peace and reconciliation agreement which was signed in Khartoum, Sudan.

In Bangui, it was an opportunity to take stock of this deal signed in February last year between the Central African government and 14 active armed groups in the country.

“The current results are real and effective. But they need to be strengthened and developed. That is why I also appeal to the guarantors and facilitators. Indeed, one year after the signing of the Agreement, it is clear that the period of observation has passed and that the time has come to take the road to stability so that the Agreement is really respected”, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra said.

Twelve months later, the level of violence has decreased and state authority has been restored.

But, armed groups continue to clash with each other in violation of the provisions of the agreement.

An ultimate test for the implementation of the agreement will come at the end of 2020 with the organization of general elections with the assistance of UNMISSA and partners of the Central African Republic.

