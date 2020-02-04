Nigeria customs intercepts $8m cash stashed in car at Lagos airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday announced the seizure of over $8 million at the main airport in the commercial capital of Lagos.

Hameed Ali, NCS comptroller-general, told the media at a press briefing that $8,065,615, stashed in a car had been intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Ali said the amount was intercepted when it was about to be loaded into an aircraft. According to him the money was wrapped in large brown envelopes, and that the driver of the vehicle who works with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) at the airport has been arrested.

From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners.

He, however, did not reveal the name of the driver or the aircraft involved but said the service would unravel the identities of the owners of the money.

