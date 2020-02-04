Kenya's ex-president Daniel Arap Moi dies aged 95: State House

Please select your experience
Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.
Go to video
Senegal's Sadio Mane crowned African player of the year 2019
Go to video
Former Guinea Bissau PM Embalo wins presidential election (official)
01:25
Earthquake hits Sao Tome, tremors felt in Gabon capital Libreville
Go to video
Macron's West Africa visit: Ivory Coast, Niger lined up (Dec. 20 - 22)
Go to video
Two ex-Algerian Prime Ministers jailed for corruption, activists celebrate
Go to video
Son of Gabon president appointed 'coordinator of presidential affairs'