Harry, Meghan will no longer receive public funds, drop titles

United Kingdom

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will no longer use the titles ‘‘royal highness’‘ or receive public funds, the Buckingham palace said Saturday.

The news comes after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals as they had requested.

“This is an abdication, in a sense, from the Royal Family, by Harry. And he and his wife are now free to a certain extent to go and follow the dreams that they have to pursue very good works it would seem, in the widest possible sense. But no longer part of the royal business”, royal commentator, Alastair Bruce said.

He and his wife are now free to a certain extent to go and follow the dreams that they have to pursue very good works it would seem.

The palace also said, the couple will repay 2.4 million pounds, almost 3.1 million dollars of public funds used in renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth II of England, said she was pleased that ‘‘together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family’‘.

AP

