AFDB to unveil 2020 African Economic outlook

The African Development Bank (AFDB) will on Thursday, 30 January launch the 2020 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook (AEO) report at its headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina will unveil the report in the presence of African ministers, diplomats and representatives of international bodies. The theme for this year’s report is: Developing Africa’s workforce for the future.

The annual publication highlights economic prospects and projections for the continent as a bloc and for each of the 54 countries. It offers short- and medium-term forecasts on key socio-economic indicators such as growth, poverty and jobs, while at the same time examining the challenges and progress made.

The report, produced by the Bank’s economic experts, serves as a tool for policymakers, academics, investors, development and financial industry professionals and the media to inform policy dialogue and enhance planning and operational efficiency.