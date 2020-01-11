Iran admits ''unintentionally'' downing plane

Iran
Iran announced on Saturday that it’s military unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed earlier this week killing all 176 passengers onboard.
This comes after the government had repeatedly denied accusations that it was responsible.
The jetliner was shot down early on Wednesday, just hours after Iran had launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops.
A statement from Iran’s military said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it turned toward a ‘sensitive military center’ of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
The statement included an apology and said those responsible for the strike would be prosecuted.
The plane carried 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.
Go to video
Air France probes death of stowaway on Abidjan - Paris flight
01:23
Over 6,000 Congolese killed by measles outbreak - WHO
05:57
Former Ivory Coast rebel leader 'Wattao' dies in New York [Morning Call]
Go to video
Ex-Ivorian rebel leader 'Wattao' dies
Go to video
Africa amid Iran-U.S. tensions: SA outrage, Nigeria alert, Horn of Africa risk
Go to video
American rapper Cardi B filing for Nigerian citizenship