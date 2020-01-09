Italy hosts Libya's Khalifa Haftar

Italy
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday held talks with Libya’s Gen. Khalifa Haftar.
This is part of diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire in the north African nation.
The meeting came a day after Italy urged the EU to ramp up efforts to stabilise the situation in Libya.
While EU officials on Wednesday intensified diplomatic efforts, a meeting in Istanbul between Turkey and Russia resulted in a call for a January 12 cease-fire.
Libya is governed by two authorities, one based in the east and one in Tripoli in the west, with each relying on different militias for support.
A U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli oversees the country’s west.
Haftar leads the self-styled Libyan National Army which is aligned with a rival government in the east.
AP
