Turkish, Italian diplomats meet for Libya talks

Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Italy met in Instabul on Tuesday for last-minute talks on Libya.

The meeting between Mevlut Cavusoglu and Luigi Di Maio comes after the EU called on Turkey to stop its interference in Libya.

The EU is appealing to forces fighting in the north African nation to ceasefire around the capital, Tripoli.

After talks with foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrel said Turkey’s decision to deploy troops ‘’ is something that we reject and increases our worries about the situation in Libya.”

Libya is governed by two authorities, one based in the east and one in Tripoli in the west, with each relying on different militias for support.

The east-based government is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. The UN-backed government in Tripoli receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

AP