Former Guinea Bissau PM Embalo wins presidential election (official)

Guinea Bissau’s electoral commission on Wednesday declared the country’s former prime minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo the winner of Sunday’s presidential election with 54% of the vote.

Embalo, 47, who beat opponent Domingos Simoes Pereira in a run-off vote, will succeed incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz, whose tenure was marred by political infighting, an ill-functioning parliament and corruption.

