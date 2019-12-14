Sudan: Bashir sentenced to two years "house arrest" for corruption

Sudan
Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was sentenced by a court in Khartoum on Saturday to two years in “house arrest” for corruption, a few months after being dismissed by the army under pressure from the street.
Mr. Béchir, 75, dismissed on April 11 after 30 years in power, had been tried by a “special court” since August for funds collected from Saudi Arabia.
Go to video
Bashir's ideas will prevail: Sudan's NCP party reacts to govt ban
Go to video
Sudan disbands ex-ruling party, abolishes Public Order Act
01:31
The birthplace of Sudan's revolution is not done mobilizing
Go to video
Sudan's military rulers premeditated deadly crackdown in June - HRW
01:25
Pro-Bashir protesters against Sudan's 'ICC surrender' plans
01:11
Thousands of Sudanese call for dissolution of Bashir's party