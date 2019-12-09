Guinea-Bissau's president backs ex-PM Sissoco Embalo in run-off vote

Guinea Bissau’s outgoing President José Mario Vaz has announced his support for Umaro Sissoco Embalo in the second round of the presidential elections on 29 December.

Embalo, himself a former Prime Minister, comes up against another former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Elected in 2014, Jose Mario Vaz failed in his bid to get re-elected coming fourth in the first round with 12.4 % of votes cast.

Sissoco Embalo came in second in the first round on 24 November, with 27.6% of votes against 40.1% for Pereira, candidate of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde.

Umaro Sissoco Embalo has already obtained the support of two other presidential candidates namely Nuno Gomes Nabiam and former Prime Minister, Carlos Domingos Gomes.

Meanwhile, 56 year old Domingos Simoes Pereira, will rely on the support of two unsuccessful candidates in the first round Yaya Djalo and Idrissa Djalo.

The campaign for the second round is scheduled to start on December 13 and end on December 27.