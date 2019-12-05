Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon general elections set for February 2020 [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Despite calls for boycotts from some opposition parties, the Cameroonian government confirmed that it will hold the legislative and municipal elections on 9 February and arrangements will be made to ensure the smooth running of the polls.

The vote, originally scheduled for 2019, has been postponed twice for security reasons, including the armed separatism that has ravaged the English-speaking part of the country since 2017.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

