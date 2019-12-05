Cameroon general elections set for February 2020 [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Despite calls for boycotts from some opposition parties, the Cameroonian government confirmed that it will hold the legislative and municipal elections on 9 February and arrangements will be made to ensure the smooth running of the polls.
The vote, originally scheduled for 2019, has been postponed twice for security reasons, including the armed separatism that has ravaged the English-speaking part of the country since 2017.@NyashaKMutizwa
