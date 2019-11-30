Bashir's ideas will prevail: Sudan's NCP party reacts to govt ban

Sudan’s National Congress Party (NCP) on Friday condemned the government’s decision to dissolve it, and confiscate its assets, insisting that its ‘ideas will prevail’.

The NCP which is ousted president Omar al-Bashir’s party accused the new “illegal government” of trying to confiscate its properties to help tackle Sudan’s economic crisis.

“To rely on the assets of the party, if there are any, is nothing more than a moral scandal, an act of intellectual bankruptcy and a total failure on the part of the illegal government,” the Islamist NCP said on its Facebook page.

“The party is not bothered by any law or decision issued against it as the NCP is a strong party and its ideas will prevail.”

The authorities late Thursday approved a law ordering the NCP to be dissolved, its assets confiscated and the regime dismantled as demanded by the protest movement that led to the veteran leader’s fall in April.

They also slapped a ban on any “symbols” of the former regime from taking part in political activities for 10 years.

Bashir was ousted on April 11 in a palace coup after a nationwide protest movement against his iron-fisted rule of three decades.

