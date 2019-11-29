Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Guinea Bissau: Ex-PMs advance to run off vote [Morning Call]

Guinea Bissau: Ex-PMs advance to run off vote [Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Former Prime Ministers Domingos Simoes Pereira, and Umaro Sissoco Embalo will face each other in a December 29 runoff election to decide the next president of Guinea Bissau.

Pauline Maurice Toupane, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies joins us from Dakar, Senegal to explain the dynamics.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..