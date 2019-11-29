Guinea Bissau: Ex-PMs advance to run off vote [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Former Prime Ministers Domingos Simoes Pereira, and Umaro Sissoco Embalo will face each other in a December 29 runoff election to decide the next president of Guinea Bissau.
Pauline Maurice Toupane, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies joins us from Dakar, Senegal to explain the dynamics.@NyashaKMutizwa
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here