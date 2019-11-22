Uganda's coach outlines strategy for AFCON 2021 qualification

For Uganda’s new coach Johnny McKinstry, having older players than him will not matter as he embarks on taking the country to the third straight Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The former Sierra Leone and Rwanda coach hopes to implement a style of play by European champions’ Liverpool during his three-year tenure with the Cranes.

Africanews correspondent, Darren Allan Kyeyune caught up with the 34-year-old Northern Irishman in an exclusive interview ahead of Uganda’s qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi.