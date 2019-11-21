Welcome to Africanews

B. Faso: 18 jihadists, police officer killed during attack

Burkina Faso

Eighteen jihadists and a police officer were killed during a response to an attack in Northern Burkina on Wednesday, a statement from the police headquarters said.

The attack was targeted at the police squadron based in Arbinda in the Soum Province, it said.

The statement added that a prompt response from the police led to the death of 18 terrorists and a police officer.

Seven of the officers were injured with two seriously injured receiving treatment in the capital, Ouagadougou .

Earlier this month, an attack on a convoy by Canadian mining firm, semafo killed 38 people.

Burkina Faso has been the scene of regular jihadist attacks since the first quarter of 2015.

AFP

