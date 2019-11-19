Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algeria presidential campaigns begin amid mass protests [Morning Call]

Algeria presidential campaigns begin amid mass protests [Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Sunday marked the start of campaigns for the first post-Bouteflika presidential election in Algeria. One that is massively rejected by demonstrators who believe that a vote organized by the transitional military leadership will only serve to recycle the former regime in place.

The 5 candidates vying for the top job, include Bouteflika’s former prime ministers, Ali Benflis and Abdelmajid Tebboune.

The campaign for the December 12 elections was launched despite popular demonstrations to call for an end to the electoral process.

Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid reports on the situation from Algiers.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..