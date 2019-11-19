Algeria presidential campaigns begin amid mass protests [Morning Call]

Sunday marked the start of campaigns for the first post-Bouteflika presidential election in Algeria. One that is massively rejected by demonstrators who believe that a vote organized by the transitional military leadership will only serve to recycle the former regime in place.

The 5 candidates vying for the top job, include Bouteflika’s former prime ministers, Ali Benflis and Abdelmajid Tebboune.

The campaign for the December 12 elections was launched despite popular demonstrations to call for an end to the electoral process.

Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid reports on the situation from Algiers.