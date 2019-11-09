DRC president visiting Uganda with delegation of 117 people

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, is expected in neighbouring Uganda for a two-day official visit.

But a talking point around his trip is the number of people in his delegation for the visit. A list purportedly presented by the DRC embassy in Kampala to Uganda shows that 117 people are on the president’s delegation.

The number comprises of ministers, officials from the presidency, others from neighbouring provinces, business people and embassy personnel.

But the number according to the DRC embassy was not exhaustive and was likely to be more.

“The Embassy will like to inform that this list is not exhaustive and will be completed as soon as possible with the arrival of the experts from Kinshasa and businessmen from North Kivu Province,” a statement clarified.