Sudan names commission to probe killings

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday named a commission to probe a raid on a sit-in in June this year.

Security forces killed dozens near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum after repeated calls for justice from protest and civilian groups.

According to state news agency, SUNA, the commission will have broad powers to summon witnesses, including officials. It will also be given access to official documents, security reports and medical records.

The decision was issued late Sunday, a day before a mass rally planned by the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the demonstrations leading to the overthrow of ex- President Omar al-Bashir in April.

The Association has welcomed the appointment of the commission, which will be headed by human rights lawyers Nabil Adib. It will include senior security officers as well as other lawyers.

The commission will be charged with identifying those responsible for breaking up the sit-in, as well as establishing the number of dead, wounded and missing, and the financial losses incurred by those affected, SUNA said.

The sit-in was the culmination of 16 weeks of protests leading to army officers turning against Bashir and replacing him with a military council.