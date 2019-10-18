Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon: project for trauma victims of conflict [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The NGO Positive Youths Africa has launched a project in Cameroon to offer psychological support to victims of the anglophone crisis. Called the Afrogiveness project, organizers say victims of trauma or emotional shock, most of whom are children will be offered support.. So how exactly do they plan to go about this?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

