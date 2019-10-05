Ukraine: Zelensky sells out? [International Edition]

Hundreds of Ukrainians protest after President Volodymyr Zelensky backs an agreement that will bring elections to territory controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces parliament after the EU gave a lukewarm response to his new Brexit plan.

Also, thousands of secession supporters mark two years since a banned independence referendum that shook Spanish politics.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.