Tensions rock security forces [The Morning Call]

Clashes broke out in Ivory Coast’s economic capital Abidjan between members of the Special Forces and the police.

Sources indicate the violence linked to the arrest of a soldier, began last week on Thursday, when about 15 special forces soldiers broke into a police prefecture in the northern part of the country, to demand for the release of their colleague.

The circumstances of his arrest are yet to be clarified, though the police and military authorities issued a statement to ease the situation.

On Saturday, a significant number of soldiers raided the Lycée classique d’Abidjan, located in the commune of Cocody, where police candidates were sitting their entry level examinations.

The same day, a police station was reportedly attacked in Yamoussoukro, the political capital by elements of the special forces.

These events are raising concerns among the authorities as well as the Ivorian citizens.