Cameroonians question new head coach Antonio Conceiçao's appointment [Football Planet]

In Cameroon, the appointment of Antonio Conceiçao as head of the Indomitable Lions has left mixed feelings far from being unanimous, the arrival of the Portuguese was not welcomed by many Cameroonians. Cameroonian journalist Sylvain Kwambi tells us about it in this program.

In the African nations championship 2020 qualifiers, a complicated weekend for the favourites. The majority struggled against outsiders without complex. Many surprises, indeed, during the first leg matches of the last round of qualifying get the complete results on the show.

And then at the end of the show we take you on the trail of Barça’s newest nugget, Ansu Fati. From the streets of Bissau to Barcelona, the fate of the new sensation of Spanish Liga looks very much like a fairy tale.

