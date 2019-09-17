Video: Throwback to Mugabe's final UN speech as Zimbabwe president

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Gabriel Mugabe made news at 2017 edition of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA. Mugabe was first spotted dozing as Trump delivered his address.

When it was his turn to speak, Mugabe ‘attacked’ US president Donald Trump on a number of issues. He dubbed Trump the giant gold Goliath and urged him to pursue peace.

“Some of us were embarrassed if not frightened by what appeared to be the return of the biblical giant gold Goliath. Are we having the return of Goliath to our midst who is threatening the extinction of other countries?” he said.

“May I say today, the President of the United States Mr Trump; please blow your trumpet. Blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue which we have always stood for and which is in the charter of the United Nations,” he added.

The nonagenarian who at the time was due to contest elections on the ticket of the ruling Zanu-PF left the 72nd session – most likely – hoping to be back for the 73rd.

But it took barely two months after his return, for any hopes of returning to New York for the UNGA to fizzle away. A military-backed takeover forced Mugabe to resign his position at the time the parliament was set to impeach him after days of a standoff.

One of his vice-presidents who he fired over disloyalty, Emmerson Mnangagwa returned from brief exile to takeover as president. He has since seen out Mugabe’s term and won his first five-year mandate in disputed July 30 polls. He is leading the Zimbabwean delegation currently in New York.