Ivory Coast: opposition rejects EC constitution

There’s growing rift between the ruling party and the opposition in Ivory Coast.

The composition of the Electoral Commission has raised concerns in the lead up to the presidential elections in a little over a year.

The latest to reject the body tasked with organizing the 2020 election is the Democratic Party after an earlier rejection by the Ivorian Popular Front party.

The main opposition party refutes the electoral law establishing the new commission which was adopted by the National Assembly on July 30.

The PDCI, in association with four small opposition parties, announced its decision not to send any representative to the electoral body in statement on Thursday.

But, the formation of former President Henri Konan Bédié remains open to inclusive discussions to achieve an impartial and credible electoral body for fair and democratic elections.

On Wednesday, a large group of civil society organizations announced their refusal to sit on this electoral commission, thus further dividing the Ivorian political class.

AFP