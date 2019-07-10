Ethiopia's Addis Ababa enforces motorcycle ban despite 'opposition'

The Addis Ababa city administration on Tuesday (July 9) commenced the enforcement of a ban on use of motorcycles in the Ethiopian capital.

The administration had weeks back announced the ban justifying it as a move targeted at eradicating incessant robberies in the capital.

According to Takele Uma Banti, the mayor of Addis Ababa, who announced the measure last month, most crimes are committed with motorcycles. Some Twitter users disagreed with the assertion and slammed the move.

However, exceptions had been made for those using the bikes for professional purposes. In spite of the exceptions some companies are suffering the consequences of the move.

Some had to suspend their activities pending clarification of the measure.

Last month, the Deliver Addis restaurant denounced via Facebook, the seizure of its motorcycles by authorities; thus causing them to suspend activities “for the safety of its drivers”.

The company is in discussions with city authorities on how to comply with the new regulations.

In recent years, motorcycles have become increasingly popular in Addis Ababa, mainly to avoid traffic jams.

Some Twitter reactions in opposition to the ban

There is a deep and abiding faith in the power of blunt tools in this country of ours. Political opponents – jail them (past), exam cheating – total shutdown of the internet. Motorcycle robber – van monocycles. Can we think of other less blunt tools to deal with social problem? https://t.co/gqymNPV7QT — Awol Allo (@awolallo) June 19, 2019

Motorbikes are vital for the logistics of doing business in a city where every procedure needs a hard copy and a stamp and the traffic is getting more congested daily. Hopefully exemptions are made for corporate motor bikes that deliver food, transport documents, and run errands. — Sam Rosmarin (@SamRosmarin) June 19, 2019

A friend runs a whole Moterbike based delivery business and he was also investing on the other privately owned Bikes to work together, if it is true, it will be devastating for him. — Samuel Alemayehu (@SamuelYeferu) June 19, 2019

Total banning wont be a feasible solution, organizing them as areal Business with some preconditions and fines might help. — Samuel Alemayehu (@SamuelYeferu) June 20, 2019

This is good solution for the short term. But since many law abiding youth in the city earn as much as 500ETB per day by delivering goods using their motor bikes, the city’s admin. must find a way to bring them back to work as quickly as possible. (1/2) — Sahelu (@Sahelu_bs) June 19, 2019