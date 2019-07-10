Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia's Addis Ababa enforces motorcycle ban despite 'opposition'

Ethiopia's Addis Ababa enforces motorcycle ban despite 'opposition'

Ethiopia

The Addis Ababa city administration on Tuesday (July 9) commenced the enforcement of a ban on use of motorcycles in the Ethiopian capital.

The administration had weeks back announced the ban justifying it as a move targeted at eradicating incessant robberies in the capital.

According to Takele Uma Banti, the mayor of Addis Ababa, who announced the measure last month, most crimes are committed with motorcycles. Some Twitter users disagreed with the assertion and slammed the move.

However, exceptions had been made for those using the bikes for professional purposes. In spite of the exceptions some companies are suffering the consequences of the move.

Some had to suspend their activities pending clarification of the measure.

Last month, the Deliver Addis restaurant denounced via Facebook, the seizure of its motorcycles by authorities; thus causing them to suspend activities “for the safety of its drivers”.

The company is in discussions with city authorities on how to comply with the new regulations.

In recent years, motorcycles have become increasingly popular in Addis Ababa, mainly to avoid traffic jams.

Some Twitter reactions in opposition to the ban

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..