Celebrations as Sudan junta, protesters agree transition deal

Sudan’s ruling junta and protest leaders reached an agreement on the disputed issue of a new governing body for a transition team in the wake of April ouster of long-serving leader Omar Al-Bashir.

The deal reached today (July 5) is seen as a breakthrough in a power sharing accord expected to end the country’s political crisis. The deal was anchored on a mediation deal brokered by the African Union and neighbouring Ethiopia.

Mohamed Hassan Lebatt, the AU envoy to Sudan whiles announcing the deal said: “…..The two sides have also agreed on establishing a sovereign council by rotation between the military and civilians for a period of three years or slightly more.

“They have also agreed upon forming a civilian government called the government of independent skilful patriotism, headed by a prime minister of similar qualities.

“Finally, both sides have agreed upon postponing the establishment of legislative council, until the sovereign council and civilian government is in order.”

The streets of the capital Khartoum and neighbouring Omdurman erupted in celebration when the news broke, reports have said.

On his part, deputy head of the Transitional Military Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly referred to as Hemedti, expressed delight at the development.

“We thank the African and Ethiopian mediators for their efforts and patience. We also thank our brothers in the Forces for Freedom and Change for the good spirit.

“We would like to reassure all political forces, armed movements and all those who participated in the change from young men and women that this agreement will be comprehensive and will not exclude anyone and will also reach up to the ambitions of the Sudanese people and its pure revolution,” he stressed.

The parties also agreed to launch a transparent, independent investigation into the violent events that occured in recent weeks.