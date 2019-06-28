Central African Republic: "Hypocrisy" of peace agreements [The Morning Call]

Catholic bishops in the Central African Republic are condemning the warring parties in the country of not fully respecting the recently signed peace deal of February 6.

According to them, people are tired of the hypocrisy characterizing the signature of accords, which are violated as soon as they are signed. They are demanding the unconditional restoration of the state’s authority throughout the Central African territory.

The signing of a peace agreement was meant to be a symbol of the reunification of the Republic. But recent attacks in the Paoua region that killed 50 civilians seem to be saying the signatories of the deal are not fully implementing it.

The country is still struggling to regain stability in 80% of its territory.