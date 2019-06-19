Women in Business Meeting opens in Paris

The Morning Call
The second edition of the Women in Business Leadership Meeting organized by the Africa CEO Forum opened on June 17 in Paris, France.
Some 250 participants from 31 countries discussed about innovation and the role of women in new technologies.
Our journalist Brigette Ugwe Uzezi was there, and shared highlights on The Morning Call.
Let's explore digital transformations - Women in Business Summit
What is the role of women in new technologies?
E-sport booming in Kenya
