Nightlife returns to Khartoum, despite ever-rising tensions

Sudan
These Sudanese men have resolved to continue with their daily routine despite the ever-rising tensions in the country.
After days of stress amidst military crackdown early this month, a sweet scented cafe, coupled with fine smokes of shisha is bringing nightlife back to the inhabitants of Khartoum’s Nile bank.
Women and children have also refused to be left out of the fun, the swings of the merry-go-rounds and other fun games keeps them entertained.
A crackdown early this month by Sudan’s military rulers, against protesters demanding civilian rule left dozens dead and prompted an international outcry.
The Military Council acknowledged violent dispersion of a sit-in of thousands of demonstrators outside the army headquarters in the Sudanese capital on 3 June.
The protest leaders and military leaders agreed to resume talks after mediation by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
