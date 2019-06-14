Welcome to Africanews

DR Congo: Lamuka coalition boycotts parliament [Morning Call]

DR Congo’s Lamuka coalition party says former President Joseph Kabila and current President Felix Tshisekedi “have assassinated the rule of law.”

This follows a statement it issued on Thursday, after it suspended its participation in parliament until further notice.

Their decision is as a result of the Constitutional Court’s ruling to invalidate the victories of 23 of its members.

According to leader of the coalition, Martin Fayulu, political logic had taken precedence over the law. He also said: “We denounce the behaviour of the judges, clearly directed against our coalition and likely to undermine national cohesion that is already weak!”

The Constitutional Court’s decision means, the political group has lost 20% of its representatives in the lower chamber of parliament.

