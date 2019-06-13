Life gradually returning to Sudan following days of civil disobedience

Stores and restaurants reopened on Wednesday in Khartoum, after Sudan’s protest leaders decided to end the civil disobedience launched after the army’s brutal crackdown.

The move they say is to resume talks with the ruling generals.

Despite the reopening of some shops, many residents prefer to remain at home due to deployment of heavily armed security forces.

Faisal Suleiman, Sudanese citizen

“These people (transitional military council) do not make me hopeful, because they used to be in control and different than al-Bashir. However now, I truly believe they are a true extension of al-Bashir, said Faisal Suleiman, a resident of Khartoum.”

“It is very clear that there is a lack of willingness or there is another power supporting those people, and it is the one controlling them when it comes to whether they surrender or not. I think that this matter doesn’t need to be cleared, as it is clear enough that the Gulf countries are supporting this military revolution, Mohamed Omer, a resident of Khartoum said.”

After three days of virtual paralysis in the capital, an Ethiopian mediation representative announced that both sides had agreed to return to the negotiating table.

Talks between the two sides were suspended on May 20, with each side seeking to lead the future body that would lead the transition for three years.

A campaign of civil disobedience was launched to put pressure on the ruling generals, after the repression started with the bloody dispersion on June 3.