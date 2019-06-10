Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mauritania elections: official campaign kicks off [Morning Call]

Mauritania elections: official campaign kicks off [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Come June 22, Mauritania will head to polls to elect a new leader. Six candidates have declared their interest to run for the Presidential seat after official campaigns for the June 22 elections were opened on Friday. The candidates are hoping to replace President Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz after his second term tenure ends.

The election is also historic as this will be the first democratic handover of power following the country’s many coups between 1978 to 2008. So there are about 6 candidates vying for the position but then the challenge is considered to be between these two- the ruling party’s Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who is a former Minister of Defense, and the main opposition party coalition candidate Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..